Ericsson: Driving Sustainability Together With T-Mobile

David Hammarwall is Head of Customer Unit for T-Mobile at Ericsson, where he leads customer account management and the strategic partnership with the telco provider.

Hammarwall’s significant technical experience in product management within Ericsson’s Networks products positions him to lead strategic engagements to support T-Mobile in achieving its network energy efficiency targets and sustainability goals.

“What brought me to telecom in the first place was my passion for technology,” he says, “I started out with a master's in engineering and went on to get a PhD in telecommunications, and was passionate about continuing that in a real industry setting.”

Ericsson: Driving sustainability with T-Mobile

Now in his client-facing position with T-Mobile, there is one key goal Hammarwall is striving to achieve with Ericsson’s telecom partner – achieving greater sustainability and Net Zero operations.

Indeed, sustainability has fast become a hot topic at Ericsson and is today a core part of the company culture. “We have a very aggressive agenda and targets for sustainability,” notes Hammarwall.

“We aim to reach Net Zero across our entire value chain by 2040 and we’re backing that up with a solid roadmap to get there.”

Ericsson has intermediate targets too. By 2030, Ericsson aims to reduce its supply chain footprint by 50% and reach Net Zero in its own company operations.

The task for Hammarwall and his team has been to align these Net Zero ambitions with its partner T-Mobile.

“We’re very fortunate that T-Mobile wants to be pioneers in driving the sustainability agenda too,” Hammarwall adds. “T-Mobile has set very aggressive Net Zero initiatives themselves.”

Indeed, T-Mobile has been public about Scope 1,2 and 3 Net Zero targets by 2040, and Ericsson is there as a partner to back it up. “It goes very much hand-in-hand with our own targets,” he continues.