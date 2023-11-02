Video
Supply Chain Sustainability

Fujitsu: Leading digital transformation in fintech

By Louis Thompsett
November 02, 2023
Fujitsu’s Krista Griggs details how the IT tech giant is driving digital innovation in the banking, financial services and insurance sectors

Krista Griggs is the Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sector for Fujitsu UK. As her title implies, Griggs’ role comes with big responsibilities; she is charged with leading revenue, profit and the growth of the sector. 

Managing executive customer relationships, Griggs sets the vision and strategy for her department,  leading a team of industry specialists and account executives and orchestrating from the wider organisation to bring the best of Fujitsu to its customers. 

An influential leader in the makeup of Fujitsu’s UK division, it’s no wonder Griggs made FinTech Magazine’s Top 100 Women of 2022. 

“Phenomenally proud and honoured to be featured”, Griggs takes inspiration from the women represented working to disrupt “what is still a male-dominated industry”.

As a pioneering woman in the predominantly male fintech industry, how did Krista carve out her own path to leadership?

Read the full story HERE.

