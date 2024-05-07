BSI: Standards Supporting the Journey to Carbon Neutrality

BSI also manages ISO 14068-1, the standard that provides principles, requirements, and guidance for achieving and demonstrating carbon neutrality and ensures that carbon neutrality efforts are true, fair, scientifically valid, and communicated transparently. BSI believes that, with the support of standards and an intrepid attitude, organisations can adapt to becoming a part of the climate solution.

By working specifically towards standards, organisations can achieve measurable and maintainable results. This could include:

⦁ ISO 14064-1: The standard for event sustainability management

⦁ ISO 14064-2: The standard for quantification, monitoring and reporting of greenhouse gas emission reductions or removal enhancements

⦁ PAS 2080: The built environment is responsible for a high percentage of emissions, so the world’s first framework to decarbonise buildings and structures was created

Embedding sustainability into strategy and standards

In the past, sustainability was often viewed as a choice between ethical goals and financial gains, but it's becoming apparent that organisations integrating sustainability into wider strategies can excel in both aspects.

Through accurate reporting and transparency, stakeholders are backing businesses making green choices. By developing firm requirements, reporting standards mitigate the risk of greenwashing and provide a trustworthy quantification of sustainability within the construction process.

