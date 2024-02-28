Harrison Street: Pioneers in ESG Investment Practices

Being in the prime position to positively impact society, the environment and thousands of individual lives, while remaining true to its financial and fiduciary objectives. Harrison Street is a leading investment management firm exclusively focused on alternative real assets.

Not only does Harrison Street invest in modern housing that provides shelter and a sense of community for students, seniors and military families, its portfolio also includes medical offices and life sciences assets, renewable energy infrastructure and public-private partnerships with universities, health systems and municipalities.

Jill Brosig, Managing Director and Chief Impact Officer at Harrison Street, is responsible for overseeing the measurement, management, reporting and enhancement of the firm’s global ESG efforts. In her role, she is well-positioned to drive a positive impact for those it serves.

