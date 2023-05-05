Video
Sustainability
McLaren: supply chain transformation in the fast laneMcLaren
May 05, 2023
undefined mins
Automotive Logistics Director Ashley Naughton on how McLaren is transforming at a pace one might expect from the maker of Earth’s fastest road cars
Few companies have the pedigree, history and pure elan of McLaren Automotive, the British manufacturer of luxury, high-performance sports cars and supercars.
Overseeing all the logistics holding its operations together is Logistics Director Ashley Naughton, who concedes that the most challenging aspect of the role is – aptly enough, given the dizzying speed of its products – “having to work at pace”.
“We make fast cars and we have a fast-moving business, and sometimes that's a bit of a challenge,” he adds.
Helping McLaren drive an ambitious change programme in the right direction is Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation.
McLaren
McLaren
Our Partners