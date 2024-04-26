PwC & Microsoft use AI to Help Clients Transform to Net Zero

Whilst the report highlights the possibilities of AI as a tool in environmental management, it also acknowledges that there are challenges and necessary steps to overcome if the best reality is to be achieved.

“The pace of change is fast,” the report says.

“With digitisation, automation and augmentation already transforming sectors, markets and global value chains, it is critical that companies and countries think ahead about both the markets and the workforce of the future.

“Ultimately, AI will only reach its full potential for society and the planet, if each stakeholder group participates with a shared responsibility to shape the future of AI and of the future systems and business models it underpins.”

