SpendHQ Leading Procurement Performance Management Solution

Founded in 2012 by procurement experts with a mission to optimise procurement visibility and reporting, SpendHQ helps procurement teams turn vision and strategy into clearly defined action.
The company’s innovative solution combines Spend Intelligence with Performance Management to build its clients’ pipelines of sourcing projects and activities. By centralising accurate data on spend and procurement performance SpendHQ makes it easy to see and capitalise on optimisation opportunities across the business.
According to Pierre Laprée, Chief Product Officer at SpendHQ, the company’s solutions ultimately help procurement teams generate and demonstrate better financial and non-financial outcomes.
“SpendHQ turns the visibility of your spend data into actionable insights that drive procurement to deliver real impact for your company,” he explains.
Data and Performance Management at the heart of procurement solutions
A key element of SpendHQ’s solution lies in streamlined reporting. For Syngenta Group, the ability to manage and report on procurement performance is a driving factor in using SpendHQ.
“As a procurement organisation, it’s very important that we can prove to the wider business that we have delivered on our savings targets year after year,” shares Gerardo Aguilar, Global Head of Indirect Procurement at Syngenta Group.
“With a procurement team of over 200 people in 32 countries, the challenge is ensuring we can demonstrate the results we've promised.”
Reporting is not the only benefit of SpendHQ. Providing visibility also allows companies to focus on the right projects, identify key issues and concentrate on driving real impact.
“In a company like Syngenta Group, you would never see a sales organisation that doesn't have a CRM to manage the leads pipeline of their salespeople,” says Pierre. “SpendHQ is for procurement what Salesforce is for sales – it gives pipeline visibility to know what's happening, what's ahead and why.”
Syngenta Group and SpendHQ partner for unified reporting
Syngenta Group’s partnership with SpendHQ originated from the company's Accelerator Program in 2021, which aimed to increase procurement productivity. Syngenta Group was looking to replace several reporting tools with a single, user-friendly solution – and SpendHQ delivered.
“We actually over-delivered the target of the Accelerator Program by 48%,” shares Gerardo, crediting SpendHQ's procurement performance management (PPM) solution as instrumental to this success.
As SpendHQ explains, this was possible because the team is made of procurement experts who can understand each client’s ecosystem and stakes. “Because each client is unique, we’ve built the tool in a way that will adapt to their specific needs,” shares Pierre.
“By sharing best practices from their experience and that of other users, SpendHQ can quickly configure the solution in a way that maximises its effectiveness.
“The tool adoption was incredibly easy and fast – suddenly we could show results to stakeholders, monitor progress and enhance our decision-making on a daily basis instead of waiting weeks for the latest numbers.”
Gerardo also notes that SpendHQ stood out as the most professional, advanced, and user-friendly option out of the solutions the team considered.
“It was incredible – SpendHQ actually delivered everything promised in the sales pitch, and that doesn’t happen very often,” he says.
Unique approaches to a shared vision
Three years into the successful partnership between SpendHQ and Syngenta Group, both parties see this as only the beginning, with the future holding further integration, increased value contribution into reporting and more.
Now, Syngenta Group refers to SpendHQ’s PPM solution as ‘Value Track’ because the tool offers far more than real time-reporting. The combination of visibility and best practices centralised in one place not only allows the procurement team to focus on the right opportunities but to learn from each other. This helps harmonise best practices across different business units.
Gerardo explains: “In 2023, we had over 4,000 initiatives in 'Value Track', and I could go in and really understand every single one at a granular level, without waiting for a project update, as well as use the fantastic visuals to drive engagement both internally and with stakeholders. It felt like we had moved from having a procurement tool to using a business tool.
“We want to continue moving and see what else we can do using this solution – which enables one source of data and one source of truth. We’re excited to continue working with the SpendHQ team to reinforce total value contribution, continue to embed the tool in the broader ecosystem and focus on sustainability opportunities.”
