SpendHQ Leading Procurement Performance Management Solution

Founded in 2012 by procurement experts with a mission to optimise procurement visibility and reporting, SpendHQ helps procurement teams turn vision and strategy into clearly defined action.

The company’s innovative solution combines Spend Intelligence with Performance Management to build its clients’ pipelines of sourcing projects and activities. By centralising accurate data on spend and procurement performance SpendHQ makes it easy to see and capitalise on optimisation opportunities across the business.

According to Pierre Laprée, Chief Product Officer at SpendHQ, the company’s solutions ultimately help procurement teams generate and demonstrate better financial and non-financial outcomes.

“SpendHQ turns the visibility of your spend data into actionable insights that drive procurement to deliver real impact for your company,” he explains.

Data and Performance Management at the heart of procurement solutions

A key element of SpendHQ’s solution lies in streamlined reporting. For Syngenta Group, the ability to manage and report on procurement performance is a driving factor in using SpendHQ.

“As a procurement organisation, it’s very important that we can prove to the wider business that we have delivered on our savings targets year after year,” shares Gerardo Aguilar, Global Head of Indirect Procurement at Syngenta Group.

“With a procurement team of over 200 people in 32 countries, the challenge is ensuring we can demonstrate the results we've promised.”

Reporting is not the only benefit of SpendHQ. Providing visibility also allows companies to focus on the right projects, identify key issues and concentrate on driving real impact.

“In a company like Syngenta Group, you would never see a sales organisation that doesn't have a CRM to manage the leads pipeline of their salespeople,” says Pierre. “SpendHQ is for procurement what Salesforce is for sales – it gives pipeline visibility to know what's happening, what's ahead and why.”