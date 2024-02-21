USGBC: China Leading Global Charge in Sustainable Buildings

The green building movement is now truly global.

That’s the conclusion of the US Green Building Council (USGBC), which recently released its annual ranking of countries and regions outside of the US that are making significant strides in sustainable design, construction and operations.

Armed with a vision of a sustainable built environment within the next generation, non-profit organisation USGBC provides LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) – the world’s most widely used green building rating system.

More than 100,000 commercial buildings have so far achieved LEED Certification, with projects from over 180 different countries seeking certification for their environmentally conscious practices.

In 2023 alone, there were more than 6,000 LEED commercial projects worldwide – reflecting the rise in international demand for buildings that help reduce emissions and support health and wellbeing.