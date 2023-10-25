Top 10: ESG Platforms

With an abundance of data out in the world, organisations can now gain insight into their sustainability impact against environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. This is also becoming a critical factor in their ability to acquire investments for further sustainability projects, and business growth.

There are a number of platforms on the market now to collate data, monitor impact, and build reports that not only showcase sustainability commitment, but allow businesses to strategise future projects.

10. Bloomberg ESG

CEO: Vlad Kliatchko

Bloomberg is not only a trusted website for corporate news and insights, but is now respected by financial institutions for more than 40 years of commercial impact, which now extends to ESG analysis and reporting.

The insight-driven ESG platform is designed to utilise high-quality data to identify and act upon opportunities. The comprehensive dataset provided by Bloomberg ESG supplies companies with the knowledge they need to make smarter, more sustainable decisions while anticipating the commercial risks and environmental gains.

Analysts at Bloomberg ensure a minimum 80% coverage of operations and the workforce, as well as details on 93% of global equity market capitalisation.

