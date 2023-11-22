Top 10: Sustainable Cloud Companies

1. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CEO: Adam Selipsky

AWS is committed to more than just great digital services. Sustainable cloud computing is a key component of its offering as it aims towards 100% renewable-energy-powered operations by 2025. The technology leader is continuously improving efficiency of its global infrastructure, which includes similar prospects (using advanced cooling techniques and designing sustainable data centres).

AWS's initiatives also encompass water reduction and investment in large-scale wind and solar projects. AWS's approach to sustainability demonstrates a balance of technological innovation and ecological responsibility and ever-changing, more connected digital landscape—reinforcing their position as a leader in eco-friendly cloud services.

