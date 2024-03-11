Return of PepsiCo Programme Signals Industry Transformation

The Juntos Crecemos Edition of the programme, returning for a second year, will give adopted startups and innovators a US$20,000 grant and five months of mentorship to acknowledge and help said businesses the tools to overcome challenges facing the food and beverages industry today. It aims to demonstrate the promise of transforming the industry with snacks and beverages that are better for people and the planet.

Translating as ‘Together We Grow’, Juntos Crecemos hails the significant contribution Hispanic-owned businesses make to the US economy and rallies support for said businesses — nurturing them and encouraging fostering circular and inclusive value chains. The most promising business, following the culmination of the programme, will be awarded a US$100,000 grand prize along with the potential to further collaborate with PepsiCo.

The importance of the Greenhouse Accelerator Program: Juntos Crecemos Edition

According to the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), Latino businesses generate US$800 billion for the American economy annually. However, the body advocates that these businesses have the potential to generate a considerable amount more with greater access to business-critical resources.

As seen in previous iterations of the programme, the Greenhouse Accelerator plays a major part in providing businesses with the training and access to capital required to continue to strengthen the US economy.

Daniel Schwarz, winner of the inaugural mentorship program and Founder & CEO of Mexican-inspired snack company CHUZA, attested to the programme's impact on his brand's growth. He used the grant and expertise given to raise product awareness and inspire brand love globally.

He declared: “I cannot thank PepsiCo enough for the financial and strategic support that I received through the first-ever Juntos Crecemos Edition of the PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator Program. I encourage all Hispanic business owners in the food and beverage sector to apply for this programme and take advantage of all it has to offer because it can help transform your businesses to make an impact in the industry.”

PepsiCo further encourages Hispanic entrepreneurs to apply, echoing Schwarz’s emphasis on the potential for transformation within the food and beverages sector, which also underscores the multinational corporation’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurial growth.

The Greenhouse Accelerator Program: Juntos Crecemos Edition is part of the transformation agenda of pep+ — PepsiCo Positive — aiming to foster a more circular and inclusive value chain.

“We are so excited to launch year two of the programme to be a catalyst of growth for emerging Hispanic-owned ventures in the food and beverage industry," said Esperanza Teasdale, Vice President & General Manager of the Hispanic Business Unit at PepsiCo Beverages North America. “Last year's programme was a reciprocal exchange of learning. Mentors provided mentees with invaluable business advice, and the mentees provided a thoughtful approach to their respective businesses and the industry at large. This cross-pollination of ideas and perspectives is what helps drive innovation within PepsiCo.”

Nurturing a new generation of entrepreneurs

PepsiCo’s Greenhouse Accelerator programmes have significant reach, having spanned major geographies such as the United States, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA) and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region on top of focusing on Hispanic owned and focused companies.

The Greenhouse Accelerator Program as a whole is now in its ninth iteration and, since expanding to North America in 2018, has made landmark strides in supporting entrepreneurial growth and uplifting a wide range of suppliers with one fundamental goal: to foster the growth of entrepreneurs.

