What is S&P Global’s SFDR Sustainable Investment Dataset?

Without concrete regulatory standards and frameworks for sustainability, industries would be left wondering how to unify their efforts and showcase their achievements in the eyes of investors. Likewise, new standards will help them encourage suppliers and customers to make suitable changes and report certain metrics that align their efforts.

S&P Global’s Sustainable1 is a solution devised from a number of products and insights to match supplier and customer data. The latest dataset released by S&P can be accessed via Xpressfeed and Snowflake, two of its data management systems.

Sustainable1’s Managing Director and Global Head of Research and Methodology Steven Bullock explains this further.

"Under MiFID II and SFDR, investment firms are required to take account of client sustainability preferences as well as to consider and report on sustainability performance. Investment Managers are seeking a comprehensive range of data to help meet the requirements under these regulations,” says Bullock.

“We have built the SFDR Sustainable Investment Framework so investors can access a range of high-quality data points and identify the sustainability profile of their investments while disclosing results in line with the requirements."

S&P Global: Influencing companies to be more sustainable

As an organisation with major influence on capital markets, S&P Global drives change through sustainable finance, environmental; social and governance (ESG), climate intelligence, research and insights, and partnerships. This also incorporates sustainability reporting and the organisation is well respected as a judge of the most successful businesses.

The new dataset will aid investors in screening and, with access to the right data, will help determine that companies share good governance practices, avoid significant harm to the environment as a result of their operations, and share positive efforts and contributions to the environment and the communities around them.

"We are committed to providing our clients with the most comprehensive range of data, insights and solutions to meet their sustainability related needs,” says Kelly McGeehan, Head of Sustainability, Broker Research & Investor Relations Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“With the launch of our new dataset which provides detailed company-level assessment, our clients can now understand the sustainability profile of companies in their investment portfolio, and easily align their reporting with MiFID and SFDR requirements."

Check out the S&P Global Sustainable1's SFDR Sustainable Investment Framework to leverage this for your business.

