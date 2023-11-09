Exclusive Sustainability Video: Net Zero and Planet Forum

SS: “I talk about the flip side of a coin that when people think about decarbonising energy, which is [responsible for] 80% of the world's carbon, everybody traditionally thinks about the supply side. And that's quite right because it's the thing you automatically think, well, if I can switch from fossil fuel supplies to renewable electricity, then that's great, I'm doing a big piece of it. But actually in our own research where we look at how we get to net zero by 2050, that's just half of it. 45% of the solution in fact is supply. 55% is on demand.”

*************************************************

For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter

Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital

*********************************************

Net Zero LIVE will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Net Zero LIVE London will feature four LIVE themes, incorporating Sustainability LIVE, EV LIVE, Scope 3 LIVE, and Energy LIVE to deliver a holistic conference and exhibition experience with opportunities to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. Following Net Zero LIVE, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai and Singapore.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 11th September 2024.

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.