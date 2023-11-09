Exclusive Sustainability Video: Net Zero and Planet Forum
One of the key things we learned at Sustainability LIVE London was about diversity. Less in the modern sense, but more focused on the varying opinions and practices of different organisations. This sparks new methods of decarbonising and, at the show, there were also a variety of thought leaders with different approaches to reducing human impact on the planet.
With that said, the Net Zero & Planet Forum, showcased exactly that—diversity of views and opinions on sustainable action. Of course there was more to it than simply highlighting different approaches, but here is the opening of the talk that really set the scene for the full discussion.
Joining panel, to discuss the importance of net zero and the means of reducing carbon emissions globally, were:
- Beccy Speight (BS), Chief Executive Officer at the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB)
- Sven Wiltink (SW), Global Senior Director Sustainability, Radisson Hotel Group
- Matt Bell (MB), Founder of YLPP
- Steve Smith (SS), Head of Global Marketing: Energy Management Thought Leadership and Communications at Schneider Electric
A varying degree of strategies towards net-zero emissions
What are some of the most impactful strategies that companies can adopt to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve net zero emissions?
SW: “It starts with education, at least from a sustainability point of view, perhaps not so much because we know what we're talking about, at least we think we do. But addressing net zero to the board, that was a challenge. So there starts a strategy. How are you going to communicate? How are you going to educate the different stakeholders in your business?”
BS: “Net zero is enormously important and very challenging, which we could hear from what you were saying, but we've got to look at the climate and the nature crisis together. They interlink. They interlink, they can help each other, but if we don't tackle both, we are stuffed. We could get to net zero and we could still be stuffed because our ecosystems have been destroyed around us.”
MB: “Our problem at the moment is we see everything through the mechanism of the ripe brain and science and ultimately it's about our behaviours. It's about our values, it's about the choices everybody makes. It's a culture issue. And when you look at nearly everybody's net zero carbon pathway, the culture is completely absent from it. Nobody knows you've got a sustainability world here and a culture world here. Nobody knows each other. You might be swimming in different pools completely.”
SS: “I talk about the flip side of a coin that when people think about decarbonising energy, which is [responsible for] 80% of the world's carbon, everybody traditionally thinks about the supply side. And that's quite right because it's the thing you automatically think, well, if I can switch from fossil fuel supplies to renewable electricity, then that's great, I'm doing a big piece of it. But actually in our own research where we look at how we get to net zero by 2050, that's just half of it. 45% of the solution in fact is supply. 55% is on demand.”
*************************************************
For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter
Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital
*********************************************
Net Zero LIVE will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Net Zero LIVE London will feature four LIVE themes, incorporating Sustainability LIVE, EV LIVE, Scope 3 LIVE, and Energy LIVE to deliver a holistic conference and exhibition experience with opportunities to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. Following Net Zero LIVE, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai and Singapore.
Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 11th September 2024.
*********************************************
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.