Google: Using AI & machine learning to boost sustainability

Technology giant Google has numerous sustainability goals to differentiate itself as a leader in the sector. For example, the company strives to run on carbon-free energy on every grid it operates on by 2030, with a 64% global average of carbon-free energy across its data centres and offices.

Additionally, Google Cloud Next is expanding its sustainability offerings with new products in the Google Maps Platform, which apply AI and machine learning to help mitigate the company’s global impact. Developers, businesses and organisations can utilise this technology to build tools that map and mitigate environmental impact.

Using AI to monitor solar energy

Project Sunroof – an initiative that was launched in 2015 – enables users to explore the estimated solar potential in their area. Over the years, the Solar API product has expanded to use mapping and computing resources to make detailed rooftop solar potential data available for more than 320 million buildings across 40 countries.

To achieve this, Google trained an AI model to extract 3D information about the roof geometry directly from aerial imagery, while also accounting for factors such as historical weather patterns. Before visiting potential areas, solar installers can now see how much sunlight buildings receive, as well as their potential energy savings, while enabling homeowners to install panels more quickly and with more ease.