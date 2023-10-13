Milliken delivers insight to enable net zero manufacturing

During September 2023 Milliken held a roundtable discussion in their London showroom entitled ‘Why can’t we decarbonise faster? The pathway to net-zero in the built environment.’

Halsey Cook (President & Chief Executive Officer of Milliken & Company) introduced an esteemed panel, moderated by Ann Marie Aguilar (Senior Vice President, International Well Building Institute).

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow’s breakthroughs today. As one of the first 50 companies in the world to set net-zero targets verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Milliken & Company has a proud record of providing its customers with sustainable products and solutions.

5 years ago Milliken made a declaration to publish a Sustainability Report, in which the Company articulated their values and purpose statement: Together we strive to positively impact the world around us for generations to come. Halsey Cook explains how Milliken is transforming the statement to reality: “We set out to put goals together for 2025 and operationalise these values. As we set about decarbonising and reducing our greenhouse gases we found that it was a very natural extension that we should make a commitment to net zero by 2050 coming out of the Paris Climate Change Conference and get our plan approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.”

As part of this commitment Milliken brought together thought leaders from the built environment to dig deep into the issues and ask – why can’t we decarbonise faster?

Panellists: