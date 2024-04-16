Darcy Robison CSO to speak at Sustainability LIVE New York
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in two months, to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.
The ultimate virtual event connecting sustainability leaders in North America
Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG, and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.
To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.
Darcy Robison, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
With more than 20 years of experience in sustainability, CST, regulatory compliance, environmental, health and safety (EHS), and advancing sustainability in the manufacturing industry. Darcy Robison joined The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in 2023, as Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer.
Passionate about developing diverse talent to help individuals accelerate their careers, Daryc mentors students who are interested in a sustainability-focused career. She also sits on the Board of Directors for a non-profit animal rescue and volunteers for the American Cancer Society Reach for Recovery program.
Darcy also holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Missouri-Rolla and a master’s degree in environmental science and policy from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand