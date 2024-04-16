Darcy Robison CSO to speak at Sustainability LIVE New York

With more than 20 years of experience in sustainability, CST, regulatory compliance, environmental, health and safety (EHS), and advancing sustainability in the manufacturing industry. Darcy Robison joined The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in 2023, as Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Passionate about developing diverse talent to help individuals accelerate their careers, Daryc mentors students who are interested in a sustainability-focused career. She also sits on the Board of Directors for a non-profit animal rescue and volunteers for the American Cancer Society Reach for Recovery program.

Darcy also holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Missouri-Rolla and a master’s degree in environmental science and policy from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025

| QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025 Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025

| 19 March 2025 Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025

| 23 May 2025 Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June

| 4-5 June Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025

| BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025 NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand