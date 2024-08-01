Air New Zealand Scraps 2030 Sustainability Goal & Drops SBTi

Aviation accounts for around 2.5% of global CO2 emissions. However, because the emissions are released directly into upper levels of the atmosphere, the sector is estimated to be responsible for 4% of global temperature rise.

Air New Zealand – a company previously heralded as one of the most sustainably-focused airlines – has abandoned its 2030 carbon intensity reduction targets and is withdrawing from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The company blames difficulties in getting new planes and the availability and affordability of sustainable aircraft fuel (SAF).

In a statement, the company says these issues “are outside the airline's direct control and remain challenging.”

Greg Foran, Chief Executive Officer at Air New Zealand, says: “In recent months, and more so in the last few weeks, it has also become apparent that potential delays to our fleet renewal plan pose an additional risk to the target's achievability.