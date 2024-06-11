Tech Leadership in Sustainability: CGG Rebrands as Viridien

Longstanding French geoscience and technology company CGG has announced it has rebranded as Viridien, marking a strategic shift for the company as it divests from data acquisition to focus on high-growth areas like high-performance computing (HPC) and AI solutions.

The latest part of a strategy announced in 2018 aimed at efficiently and responsibly solving its customers’ complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges, the new brand name pays homage to Viridien's 93-year history and French roots, combining the Latin words viridis (green, verdant) and -ien (coming from). The new logo's blue and green colours, the company says, represent its geoscience DNA and environmental commitment.

“This momentous occasion marks a pivotal moment in our timeline, linking our distinguished 90+ years of history as CGG to our forward-looking trajectory as Viridien,” comments Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of Viridien. “The transformational changes we are seeing across society, driven by increasing energy demand, a growing commitment to take care of our planet, and the accelerating capabilities of our digital era, bring challenges and opportunities that make our technology, data, and expertise more relevant than ever.”



CGG, now Viridien: Designing and optimising HPC cloud systems

With leading expertise in Earth science, data science, sensing, imaging and monitoring, Viridian has over seven decades at the forefront of industrial-scale computing, and benefits from deep expertise in designing and optimising HPC systems to meet customers’ unique business requirements. The company leverages this experience to provide customised HPC cloud solutions that align computing performance with specific workload demands.

From algorithm optimisation to full infrastructure hosting, Viridien's HPC and cloud experts tailor every aspect of the solution stack. This includes leveraging cutting-edge hardware accelerators like energy-efficient GPUs and CPUs, as well as innovations like immersion cooling to maximise computational density.