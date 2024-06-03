Article
Sustainability

SUBMISSIONS CLOSED: The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

By Georgia Collins
June 03, 2024
undefined mins
Share
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
Submissions have now closed for the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024

Launching in 2024… the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards will take place at the end of the first day at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on 10 September. 

Celebrating companies, professionals and projects demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking. The awards will honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making and encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business. 

Winners of the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards serve as role models and inspire positive change towards a more sustainable future.

Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit

Youtube Placeholder

First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices. 

Two days, one unmissable event…

Through engaging presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, Sustainability LIVE offers a rich learning experience accessible not only in person but from anywhere in the world virtually.

Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC in association with Schneider Electric. 

Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world. 

Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.

Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

SustainabilityLIVEAwardsEvent
Share
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

SAF: Helping Microsoft & DB Schenker Cut Supply Chain Carbon

Logistics company DB Schenker is working with Microsoft Cloud Logistics on the use of sustainable aviation fuel and sustainable marine fuel to decarbonise

DP World: How Three Degrees Could Change Food Supply Chains

Frozen food brings benefits but freezers are responsible for a huge amount of carbon emissions, something DP World's Move to -15°C wants to change

Inside Volvo & Dassault Systèmes' Innovative EV Partnership

Volvo Cars integrates Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to drive its electric future, streamlining design, boosting efficiency and sustainability

Does the Free Market Have Climate Action in Shackles?

Sustainability

COP29: Does the UN Climate Conference Need Reform?

Sustainability

Shell, Energy Storage and the Sustainable Hydrogen Fallacy

Renewable Energy