SUBMISSIONS CLOSED: The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.

Two days, one unmissable event…

Through engaging presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, Sustainability LIVE offers a rich learning experience accessible not only in person but from anywhere in the world virtually.

Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC in association with Schneider Electric.

Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.

Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.

Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025

Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025

Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025

Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June

Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025

NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand