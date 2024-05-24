Sustainability LIVE – More Events to Come in 2024
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in just one week, to bring you Sustainability LIVE New York.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on 3 and 4 June to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.
To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.
To see the speaker lineup for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.
Sustainability LIVE London
Returning in 2024 by popular demand, Sustainability LIVE London will be heading back to the Business Design Centre (BDC) to connect the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers.
Across the two action-packed days, those attending Sustainability LIVE London will get to deep dive into sustainability and ESG strategies, AI in sustainability, climate change strategies, diversity and inclusion, The CSO Network, women in sustainability, net zero circular economies and sustainable supply chains as part of keynotes and panels.
In addition, those attending will also have the opportunity to take part in interactive forums and workshops on the future of sustainable transportation, sustainable agriculture and food systems, renewable energy transition and corporate sustainability & ESG reporting.
Having sold out last year in 2023, be sure to secure your tickets early to attend Sustainability LIVE London. To get your tickets, click here.
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
Launching in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 will be debuting at the Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on 10 September.
With submissions closing soon, the comprehensive programme will acknowledge companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking.
To find out how to enter, click here.
Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion
Debuting virtual on 12 November 2024, subscribe to our weekly newsletter to find out more about this upcoming event centred around diversity and inclusion.
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand