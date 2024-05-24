Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE – More Events to Come in 2024

By Georgia Wilson
May 24, 2024
undefined mins
Sustainability LIVE - Upcoming Events
Sustainability LIVE - Upcoming Events
Sustainability LIVE will be returning with more events in 2024 with New York, London, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, and Diversity & Inclusion

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in just one week, to bring you Sustainability LIVE New York.

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on 3 and 4 June to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.

To see the speaker lineup for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.

Sustainability LIVE London

Returning in 2024 by popular demand, Sustainability LIVE London will be heading back to the Business Design Centre (BDC) to connect the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers. 

Across the two action-packed days, those attending Sustainability LIVE London will get to deep dive into sustainability and ESG strategies, AI in sustainability, climate change strategies, diversity and inclusion, The CSO Network, women in sustainability, net zero circular economies and sustainable supply chains as part of keynotes and panels. 

In addition, those attending will also have the opportunity to take part in interactive forums and workshops on the future of sustainable transportation, sustainable agriculture and food systems, renewable energy transition and corporate sustainability & ESG reporting. 

Having sold out last year in 2023, be sure to secure your tickets early to attend Sustainability LIVE London. To get your tickets, click here

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Launching in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 will be debuting at the Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on 10 September.

With submissions closing soon, the comprehensive programme will acknowledge companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking.

To find out how to enter, click here

Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion

Debuting virtual on 12 November 2024, subscribe to our weekly newsletter to find out more about this upcoming event centred around diversity and inclusion.

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

EventAwardsSustainability LIVE
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Sustainability LIVE New York: Meet Our Speakers

Discover the lineup for Sustainability LIVE New York. Don’t miss out on your chance to attend the two-day virtual event on 3 and 4 June 2024

The Sustainability & ESG Awards Submissions – 1 Week to Go

Just one more week to go until submissions close for The Sustainability & ESG Awards launching at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit

American Express’s Madge Thomas joins Sustainability LIVE NY

Madge Thomas, President of the American Express Foundation and Head of Corporate Sustainability at American Express, to speak at Sustainability LIVE New

PepsiCo CSO Jim Andrew joins Sustainability LIVE New York

ESG

Amy Brachio, EY Joins Sustainability LIVE New York

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Sustainability LIVE Launches New Advertising Campaign

Sustainability