Four Sponsors Join Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit
First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Two days, one unmissable event…
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC. It is held in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
ABB Motion Services
Helping customers around the world maximise uptime, expand the product lifecycle and enhance the performance and energy efficiency of electrical motion solutions, ABB Motion Services enables innovation and success through digitalisation.
By securely connecting and monitoring customer motors and drives, ABB Motion Services helps to increase operational uptime and improve efficiency. The company is also dedicated to making a difference for customers by keeping operations running profitably, safely, and reliably.
Sedex
Sedex is a global technology provider that specialises in data, insights and professional services to empower supply chain sustainability. Sedex’s platform, tools and services enable businesses to easily manage and improve ESG performance to meet supply chain sustainability goals.
With nearly 20 years of expertise, Sedex provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for all businesses, including SMETA – Sedex’s world-leading site-level social audit.
Verco
Helping organisations achieve zero, reduce environmental impact and minimise cost, Verco is a carbon-neutral BCorp with more than 30 years of experience in advising industry initiatives, government policies and building long-term relationships.
Verco’s vision is to provide the solutions for a zero-carbon world by using a combination of technology, innovation and three decades of experience to achieve it.
Whether you are setting net zero targets, implementing projects, or reporting on environmental impact, Verco is there to help you achieve zero.
Jump
The UK’s leading supplier of engagement programmes to boost sustainability and wellbeing, Jump works with companies, universities, NHS trusts and local councils to motivate individuals to take positive steps. Jump’s platform employs behaviour change methodology to motivate individuals to tackle climate crises.
More to come in 2024…
