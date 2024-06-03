Sustainability LIVE New York – Meet Our Sponsors

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4 to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG, and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York click here.

Schneider Electric

Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric has been a pioneer in digital automation and energy management for more than 180 years. At the core of its mission, Schneider Electric promotes progress and sustainability for all including its colleagues, customers, partners, communities and societies.

Schneider Electric makes an impact by helping people and organisations become more resilient, efficient, electric and digital through its products, software, and services driving digital transformation of energy management and automation.

Indiblu Creative

Founded in 2002, Indiblu Creative is a design and branding agency focused on developing unique and impactful visual identities for its clients.

Crafting tailored solutions to resonate with its clients’ target audience, Indiblu Creative is a powerful women-owned creative firm with a passion for sustainability.Its core offerings include branding and identity, graphic design, web design, marketing materials, and consulting services to amplify impact.

In 2024, Indiblu Creative won ‘Most Innovative Sustainability Creative Design Firm 2024 – North America’.

CovationBio

Founded in 2022, CovationBio was launched as an independent entity from DuPont biomaterials with core focuses in areas including sustainable materials and biotechnology.

With this in mind, CovationBio leverages technology to create innovative and sustainable solutions, particularly for materials science. CovationBio’s core services include sustainable products, biopolymers and bioplastics, innovation in biotechnology, environmental commitments, and collaboration with companies, research institutes and industry partners to advance technology and broaden applications.

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025

Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025

Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025

Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June

Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025

NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand