Sustainability LIVE New York Announces Two New Speakers
Connecting the world’s sustainability and ESG leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in just one month to bring to you Sustainability LIVE New York.
The ultimate event for sustainability leaders in North America
Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on 3 and 4 June to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG and net zero and the planet.
Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.
To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.
Dave Rimkus, Associate Director of Supply Chain Renewables at Schneider Electric
A highly motivated, results-driven, and charismatic supply chain professional, Dave Rimkus has more than 20 years of experience in operations, procurement, planning, manufacturing, strategy, sustainability and entrepreneurship.
Helping companies meet their emission reduction goals through embedding scalable decarbonisation in their operations and supply chains, Dave has a track record of creating and leading high-performance teams that manage multiple high-visibility initiatives.
Understanding the urgency to drive positive change to deliver better results in the supply chain, Dave is dedicated to achieving this with a firm focus on sustainability.
Kevin Dunkley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global
Kevin Dunkley has been an integral leader at HH Global for the last 16 years, having held the roles of Digital Media Director, CIO and Chief Digital Officer before taking on the role of Chief Sustainability Officer in 2016.
In his current role, Kevin is responsible for the company’s market-leading ‘Innovation with Purpose’ sustainability programme, which he developed. Kevin has also developed an ecosystem of partners including some of the most innovative startups alongside universities and selected NGOs.
Kevin also conceived and launched the Sustainable Procurement Framework (SPF) in 2022 and the Conscious Creative circular design programme that launched in early 2023.
Outside of HH Global Kevin is an Executive Fellow of King's College London, an Advisory member of the UN Global Compact UK, a Speaker for Schools, a Mentor to Black Business and has held advisory positions on the Google Cloud Council and the Forbes AI Executive Advisory Board.
To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – Submissions now CLOSED
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – November 12
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand