Sustainability LIVE New York Announces Two New Speakers

Kevin Dunkley has been an integral leader at HH Global for the last 16 years, having held the roles of Digital Media Director, CIO and Chief Digital Officer before taking on the role of Chief Sustainability Officer in 2016.

In his current role, Kevin is responsible for the company’s market-leading ‘Innovation with Purpose’ sustainability programme, which he developed. Kevin has also developed an ecosystem of partners including some of the most innovative startups alongside universities and selected NGOs.

Kevin also conceived and launched the Sustainable Procurement Framework (SPF) in 2022 and the Conscious Creative circular design programme that launched in early 2023.

Outside of HH Global Kevin is an Executive Fellow of King's College London, an Advisory member of the UN Global Compact UK, a Speaker for Schools, a Mentor to Black Business and has held advisory positions on the Google Cloud Council and the Forbes AI Executive Advisory Board.

