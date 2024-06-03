Article
Sustainability

We’re LIVE: Sustainability LIVE New York – Day 1

By Georgia Collins
June 03, 2024
undefined mins
Share
Sustainability LIVE New York - We're LIVE
Join us for Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE New York – the ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in North America and Canada

Connecting the world’s sustainability and ESG  leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE returns to bring to you Sustainability LIVE New York.

Have you signed into Brella? Don’t forget to sign into our event platform Brella to keep the event agenda on hand and make it easy to book in time to network with those attending. 

What’s in store for Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE New York?

Kickstarting the event Dave Rimkus, Associate Director of Supply Chain Renewables at Schneider Electric, will take to the virtual stage to discuss ‘Tracking Supply Chain Emissions with Renewable Energy’.

Following Dave, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from:

Day 1 panels to attend

Supply Chain Sustainability 

he Supply Chain Sustainability panel will explore the importance of sustainability practices in supply chains and how organisations can contribute to a more sustainable future thanks to insights, experience, and expertise from esteemed speakers from CAE, Genpact and Vistra Group.. 

Sustainability Strategies

Featuring esteemed sustainability executives from Cushman & Wakefield, EY, Hallmark Cards and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, the Sustainability Strategies panel will explore the importance of sustainability strategies for organisations and discuss effective approaches to integrating sustainability into business operations.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

Sustainability LIVEEventNew York
Share
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

SAF: Helping Microsoft & DB Schenker Cut Supply Chain Carbon

Logistics company DB Schenker is working with Microsoft Cloud Logistics on the use of sustainable aviation fuel and sustainable marine fuel to decarbonise

DP World: How Three Degrees Could Change Food Supply Chains

Frozen food brings benefits but freezers are responsible for a huge amount of carbon emissions, something DP World's Move to -15°C wants to change

Inside Volvo & Dassault Systèmes' Innovative EV Partnership

Volvo Cars integrates Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to drive its electric future, streamlining design, boosting efficiency and sustainability

Does the Free Market Have Climate Action in Shackles?

Sustainability

COP29: Does the UN Climate Conference Need Reform?

Sustainability

Shell, Energy Storage and the Sustainable Hydrogen Fallacy

Renewable Energy