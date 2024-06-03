We’re LIVE: Sustainability LIVE New York – Day 1
Connecting the world’s sustainability and ESG leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE returns to bring to you Sustainability LIVE New York.
What’s in store for Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE New York?
Kickstarting the event Dave Rimkus, Associate Director of Supply Chain Renewables at Schneider Electric, will take to the virtual stage to discuss ‘Tracking Supply Chain Emissions with Renewable Energy’.
Following Dave, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from:
- Deborah Dull, VP and Global Supply Chain Sustainability Leader at Genpact
- Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer at Qualcomm
- Hélène Gagnon, Chief Sustainability Officer at CAE
- Heather Herndon Wright, Director of Supply Chain Diversity and Sustainability for the Vistra Corp
- Pedro Pereira, Chief Sustainability Officer (Latin America and the Caribbean) at SAP
- Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at the American Red Cross
- Thomas Vazakas, Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield
- Amy Brachio, Global Vice Chair of Sustainability at EY
- Kristin Edie, Vice President of Enterprise Sustainability at Hallmark Cards
- Darcy Robison, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Jessica Gallagher, Susterra® Marketing Manager (Americas) at Covation Bio PDO
- Shannon Schuyler, Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer at PwC
Day 1 panels to attend
Supply Chain Sustainability
he Supply Chain Sustainability panel will explore the importance of sustainability practices in supply chains and how organisations can contribute to a more sustainable future thanks to insights, experience, and expertise from esteemed speakers from CAE, Genpact and Vistra Group..
Sustainability Strategies
Featuring esteemed sustainability executives from Cushman & Wakefield, EY, Hallmark Cards and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, the Sustainability Strategies panel will explore the importance of sustainability strategies for organisations and discuss effective approaches to integrating sustainability into business operations.
