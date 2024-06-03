We’re LIVE: Sustainability LIVE New York – Day 1

Connecting the world’s sustainability and ESG leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE returns to bring to you Sustainability LIVE New York.

What’s in store for Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE New York?

Kickstarting the event Dave Rimkus, Associate Director of Supply Chain Renewables at Schneider Electric, will take to the virtual stage to discuss ‘Tracking Supply Chain Emissions with Renewable Energy’.

Following Dave, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from:

Day 1 panels to attend

Supply Chain Sustainability

The Supply Chain Sustainability panel will explore the importance of sustainability practices in supply chains and how organisations can contribute to a more sustainable future thanks to insights, experience, and expertise from esteemed speakers from CAE, Genpact and Vistra Group.

Sustainability Strategies

Featuring esteemed sustainability executives from Cushman & Wakefield, EY, Hallmark Cards and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, the Sustainability Strategies panel will explore the importance of sustainability strategies for organisations and discuss effective approaches to integrating sustainability into business operations.

More to come in 2024…

Essential diary dates – 2025

Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025

Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025

Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025

Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June

Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025

