Article
ESG

Sustainability New York – Discover the Panels

By Georgia Collins
June 03, 2024
undefined mins
Share
Sustainability LIVE New York - The Panels
Discover the panels that you can attend at Sustainability LIVE New York – the ultimate virtual event for sustainability leaders in North America

Connecting the world’s sustainability and ESG  leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE returns to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.

The ultimate event for sustainability leaders in North America

Youtube Placeholder

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.

Supply Chain Sustainability Panel

Featuring esteemed speakers from CAE, Genpact and Vistra Group, the Supply Chain Sustainability panel will see these speakers share their insights, experience and expertise on the importance of sustainability practices in supply chains, as well as how organisations can contribute to a more sustainable future. 

Meet the Speakers:

Sustainability Strategies Panel

Featuring esteemed sustainability executives from Cushman & Wakefield, EY, Hallmark Cards and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, the sustainability strategies panel will explore the importance of sustainability strategies for organisations and discuss effective approaches to integrating sustainability into business operations.

Meet the Speakers:

The ESG panel 

Bringing together esteemed speakers from Russell Reynolds Associates, Citizens and Arcadis, the ESG panel will discuss the importance of ESG factors in business sustainability, as well as share insights on effective strategies for implementing ESG practices.

Meet the Speakers:

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

Sustainability LIVEEventSupply chainESGStrategy
Share
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

SAF: Helping Microsoft & DB Schenker Cut Supply Chain Carbon

Logistics company DB Schenker is working with Microsoft Cloud Logistics on the use of sustainable aviation fuel and sustainable marine fuel to decarbonise

DP World: How Three Degrees Could Change Food Supply Chains

Frozen food brings benefits but freezers are responsible for a huge amount of carbon emissions, something DP World's Move to -15°C wants to change

Inside Volvo & Dassault Systèmes' Innovative EV Partnership

Volvo Cars integrates Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to drive its electric future, streamlining design, boosting efficiency and sustainability

Does the Free Market Have Climate Action in Shackles?

Sustainability

COP29: Does the UN Climate Conference Need Reform?

Sustainability

Shell, Energy Storage and the Sustainable Hydrogen Fallacy

Renewable Energy