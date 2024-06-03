Sustainability New York – Discover the Panels
Connecting the world’s sustainability and ESG leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE returns to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.
The ultimate event for sustainability leaders in North America
Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.
To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.
Supply Chain Sustainability Panel
Featuring esteemed speakers from CAE, Genpact and Vistra Group, the Supply Chain Sustainability panel will see these speakers share their insights, experience and expertise on the importance of sustainability practices in supply chains, as well as how organisations can contribute to a more sustainable future.
Meet the Speakers:
- Hélène Gagnon, Chief Sustainability Officer at CAE
- Deborah Dull, VP and Global Supply Chain Sustainability Leader at Genpact
- Heather Herndon Wright, Director of Supply Chain Diversity and Sustainability, Vistra Corp
Sustainability Strategies Panel
Featuring esteemed sustainability executives from Cushman & Wakefield, EY, Hallmark Cards and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, the sustainability strategies panel will explore the importance of sustainability strategies for organisations and discuss effective approaches to integrating sustainability into business operations.
Meet the Speakers:
- Thomas Vazakas, Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield
- Amy Brachio, Global Vice Chair of Sustainability at EY
- Kristin Edie, Vice President of Enterprise Sustainability at Hallmark Cards
- Darcy Robison, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
The ESG panel
Bringing together esteemed speakers from Russell Reynolds Associates, Citizens and Arcadis, the ESG panel will discuss the importance of ESG factors in business sustainability, as well as share insights on effective strategies for implementing ESG practices.
Meet the Speakers:
- Kurt Harrison, MD, Founder and Co-head of the Global Sustainability Practice at Russell Reynolds Associates
- Rachel Mattes Greenberg, Head of Sustainability at Citizens Financial Group
- Michelle Bachir, Managing Director of Sustainability Advisory (North America) at Arcadis
To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – Submissions now CLOSED
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – November 12
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand