Sustainability LIVE New York – One Day to Go
Connecting the world’s sustainability and ESG leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in just one month, to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.
The ultimate event for sustainability leaders in North America
Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG, and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.
To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.
Meet our lineup in 2024
Attendees of Sustainability LIVE New York will have the opportunity to hear from influential thought leaders and experienced executives in sustainability at ESG across two days. Discover our lineup of speakers below:
- Deborah Dull, VP and Global Supply Chain Sustainability Leader at Genpact
- Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer at Qualcomm
- Hélène Gagnon, Chief Sustainability Officer at CAE
- Heather Herndon Wright, Director of Supply Chain Diversity and Sustainability for the Vistra Corp
- Pedro Pereira, Chief Sustainability Officer (Latin America and the Caribbean) at SAP
- Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at the American Red Cross
- Thomas Vazakas, Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield
- Kristin Edie, Vice President of Enterprise Sustainability at Hallmark Cards
- Darcy Robison, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Shannon Schuyler, Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer at PwC
- Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer at Colgate-Palmolive
- Kurt Harrison, MD, Founder and Co-head of the Global Sustainability Practice at Russell Reynolds Associates
- Rachel Mattes Greenberg, Head of Sustainability at Citizens Financial Group
- Michelle Bachir, Managing Director of Sustainability Advisory (North America) at Arcadis
- Suzanne DiBianca, EVP and Chief Impact Officer at Salesforce
- Ellen Jackowski, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mastercard
- Amy Brachio, Global Vice Chair of Sustainability at EY
- Jessica Gallagher, Susterra® Marketing Manager (Americas) at Covation Bio PDO
- Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, EVP and Executive Committee member, PepsiCo
- Madge Thomas, President of the American Express Foundation and Head of Corporate Sustainability at American Express
- Mark Hartman, CSO of the City of Phoenix
- Dave Rimkus, Associate Director, Supply Chain Renewables, Schneider Electric
- Kevin Dunkley, Chief Sustainability Officer, HH Global
Discover the panels
Supply Chain Sustainability
Featuring esteemed speakers from CAE, Genpact and Vistra Group, the Supply Chain Sustainability panel will see these speakers share their insights, experience, and expertise on the importance of sustainability practices in supply chains, as well as how organisations can contribute to a more sustainable future.
Sustainability Strategies
Featuring esteemed sustainability executives from Cushman & Wakefield, EY, Hallmark Cards, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, the sustainability strategies panel will explore the importance of sustainability strategies for organisations and discuss effective approaches to integrating sustainability into business operations.
The ESG panel
Bringing together esteemed speakers from Russell Reynolds Associates, Citizens, and Arcadis, the ESG panel will discuss the importance of ESG factors in business sustainability, as well as share insights on effective strategies for implementing ESG practices.
Have you submitted your Award entry for 2024?
Haven’t submitted your entry yet for The Global Sustainability and ESG Awards? Don’t worry, Sustainability Magazine is extending its submission deadline to May 27 giving applicants one more month to enter the awards.
To enter The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, click here.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion - November 12
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand