Sustainability LIVE New York – One Day to Go

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG, and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.

Meet our lineup in 2024

Attendees of Sustainability LIVE New York will have the opportunity to hear from influential thought leaders and experienced executives in sustainability at ESG across two days. Discover our lineup of speakers below:

Discover the panels

Supply Chain Sustainability

Featuring esteemed speakers from CAE, Genpact and Vistra Group, the Supply Chain Sustainability panel will see these speakers share their insights, experience, and expertise on the importance of sustainability practices in supply chains, as well as how organisations can contribute to a more sustainable future.

Sustainability Strategies

Featuring esteemed sustainability executives from Cushman & Wakefield, EY, Hallmark Cards, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, the sustainability strategies panel will explore the importance of sustainability strategies for organisations and discuss effective approaches to integrating sustainability into business operations.

The ESG panel

Bringing together esteemed speakers from Russell Reynolds Associates, Citizens, and Arcadis, the ESG panel will discuss the importance of ESG factors in business sustainability, as well as share insights on effective strategies for implementing ESG practices.

Have you submitted your Award entry for 2024?

Haven’t submitted your entry yet for The Global Sustainability and ESG Awards? Don’t worry, Sustainability Magazine is extending its submission deadline to May 27 giving applicants one more month to enter the awards.

To enter The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, click here.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025

| QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025 Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025

| 19 March 2025 Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025

| 23 May 2025 Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June

| 4-5 June Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025

| BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025 NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand