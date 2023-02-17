Dynatrace's new Carbon Impact app optimises cloud data

In this world as we know, tracing carbon emissions through data has never been more important. To step up to this market demand, software mavens Dynatrace have introduced the Carbon Impact app, which aims to bring real-time information onto the hybrid and multi cloud ecosystem that the company offers its customers. As the name suggests, the accurately garnered information helps companies reduce their environmental impact.

Companies that use the Dynatrace AppEngine will be able to integrate the Carbon Impact technology which offers “an easy-to-use, low-code approach to deliver custom, complain, and intelligent data-driven apps for boundless business, development, security, and operations use cases.”

A new angle on carbon tracing

Dynatrace hopes to address the increasing sophistication with which companies must monitor their carbon footprint. Currently, though cloud providers share carbon footprint data, the reporting is incomplete, covering only SaaS services on an individual level, not complete hybrid and multi-cloud systems. There are limits to what can be achieved in terms of driving action, especially with hosts, processes or applications that are driving consumption. The Carbon Impact app will allow organisations to better optimise ecosystems, thereby minimising environmental impact.

The app was developed with guidance from the Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance (SDIA) and used formulas from the Cloud Carbon Footprint. Speaking on the new app, SDIA CEO Daan Terpstra commented: “Understanding the environmental impact of digital prducts and services is vital to taking meaningful steps to reduce it. Through its precise insights and broad context, Dynatrace Carbon Impact will allow organisations to better assess and optimise the environmental footprint of their hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems.

“We are excited to partner with Dynatrace as we strive for a world with sustainable digital infrastructure.”