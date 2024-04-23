Top 100 Women 2024: Florence Jeantet - No. 8
Paving the way for future generations, these women in sustainability are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, and capitalising on strategic opportunities within the movement as well as their efforts to support not only other women in the industry but other underrepresented groups too.
- Industry - Food & Beverage
- Revenue - US$29bn
- Employees - 100,000
- HQ Location - Paris, France
- CEO - Antoine de Saint-Affrique
Florence Jeantet
Florence is dedicated to sharing her conviction with boards and other decision tables to bring a disruptive view that turns challenges into strategic levers.
Dedicating almost 20 years of her career to Danone, her international experience in senior management positions, strategic approach and SciencesPo-IFA, Paris board certification makes her well-suited to further sustainability and diversity.
Embedding sustainability in business is not new at Danone. Some 50 years ago, our CEO Antoine Riboud gave a landmark speech on how entrepreneurship and social and environmental responsibility can and must feed each other – the dual project Florence Jeantet, Former SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer, Danone (ESM Magazine)
