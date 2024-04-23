Top 100 Women 2024: Florence Jeantet - No. 8

Congratulations to all those who have been recognised in our Top 100 Women in Sustainability list. All truly deserve their place in recognition of the amazing work they are doing to not only drive the industry forward but to pave the way for future generations.

To find out who else is featured in this year’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability, click here.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting four events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand