SUBMISSION EXTENSION: The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Launching in 2024…The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards will take place at the end of the first day at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit in London on the 10th September.

Celebrating companies, professionals and projects demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking. The awards will honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making, and encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business.

Winners of the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards serve as role models and inspire positive change towards a more sustainable future.

Have you submitted your entry for 2024?

Haven’t submitted your entry yet for The Global Sustainability and ESG Awards? Don’t worry, Sustainability Magazine is extending its submission deadline to May 27 giving applicants one more month to enter the awards.

To enter The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, click here.

How to enter

To enter the awards, you will need to register and pay the registration fee, which will give you access to the official submission form to enter as many categories as you like.

Once you have dedicated which categories best align with your business, executive or project, you will need to create a submission form for each category you enter.

Submission can be in written form or video and should answer the criteria points for each category. Once complete, submission can only be accepted via the official submission form.

Once the submission closes on May 27, our expert panel of judges will get to work.

To discover the award categories for The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards:

Sustainability Strategy Award

ESG Program Award

Sustainable Finance Award

Diversity Award

Net Zero Award

Sustainable Supply Chain Award

Sustainable Technology Award

Sustainable Consultancy Award

Future Leader Award

Executive of the Year Award

Project of the Year Award

Lifetime of Achievement Award

AI in Sustainability Award

Social Enterprise Award

Start-Up Award

To enter The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, click here.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting four events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at: