Top 100 Women 2024: Charlene Lake, AT&T - No. 6

By Georgia Wilson
April 18, 2024
Charlene Lake, Corporate SVP of Social Responsibility / Chief Sustainability Officer, AT&T (Forbes)
Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability honours AT&T’s Charlene Lake at Number 6 for 2024

Paving the way for future generations, these women in sustainability are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, and capitalising on strategic opportunities within the movement as well as their efforts to support not only other women in the industry but other underrepresented groups too. 

AT&T
  • Industry - Telecommunications
  • Revenue - US$122bn
  • Employees - 150,000
  • HQ Location - Dallas, Texas, United States
  • CEO - John T. Stankey

Charlene Lake

Charlene Lake, Corporate SVP of Social Responsibility / Chief Sustainability Officer, AT&T

Charlene leads a talented team of individuals to create connections and positive outcomes for communities, the environment, and customers. 

Inspired by the ways AT&T addresses the world’s greatest challenges – education, environmental sustainability and economic opportunity – Charlene harnesses her expertise in CSR, social innovation, ESG, strategic leadership and corporate governance alongside AT&T’s technology and resources to further the company mission through 5G.

We want everybody in the company to really be looking at their jobs through this lens of social and environmental sustainability Charlene Lake, Corporate SVP of Social Responsibility and Chief Sustainability Officer, AT&T (Forbes)

Congratulations to all those who have been recognised in our Top 100 Women in Sustainability list. All truly deserve their place in recognition of the amazing work they are doing to not only drive the industry forward but to pave the way for future generations.

To find out who else is featured in this year’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability, click here.

