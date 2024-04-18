Seneca Cottom, Alshaya Group joins Sustainability LIVE Dubai
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa
Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, the event connects like-minded peers and companies.
Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Singapore on 14 May. Those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will hear from the likes of DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.
Acclaimed keynote speakers and interactive high-energy panels will be centred around:
• Sustainability Strategy
• ESG
• Net Zero & Planet
• Supply Chain Sustainability
Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group
A leading voice in corporate sustainability, Seneca Cotom is the Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group – A family-owned business committed to sustainable growth. In her role, Seneca has been pivotal in developing strategies that align with the company ethos.
Her specialities in developing initiatives have been instrumental in empowering employees, enhancing customer experience, and fostering community engagement. Seneca has not only shaped business practices but also contributed positively to the broader community and environment.
