Seneca Cottom, Alshaya Group joins Sustainability LIVE Dubai

By Georgia Wilson
April 18, 2024
Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group
Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group to speak at Sustainability LIVE Dubai – 14 May 2024

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences. 

The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa

Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, the event connects like-minded peers and companies. 

Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Singapore on 14 May. Those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will hear from the likes of DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.

Acclaimed keynote speakers and interactive high-energy panels will be centred around:

• Sustainability Strategy

• ESG

• Net Zero & Planet

• Supply Chain Sustainability


To get your tickets, click here.

A leading voice in corporate sustainability, Seneca Cotom is the Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group – A family-owned business committed to sustainable growth. In her role, Seneca has been pivotal in developing strategies that align with the company ethos. 

Her specialities in developing initiatives have been instrumental in empowering employees, enhancing customer experience, and fostering community engagement. Seneca has not only shaped business practices but also contributed positively to the broader community and environment.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
