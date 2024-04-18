Samir Pathak, Red Sea Global jonis Sustainability LIVE Dubai
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa
Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, the event connects like-minded peers and companies.
Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Singapore on 14 May. Those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will hear from the likes of DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.
Acclaimed keynote speakers and interactive high-energy panels will be centred around:
• Sustainability Strategy
• ESG
• Net Zero & Planet
• Supply Chain Sustainability
To get your tickets, click here.
Samir Pathak, Head of RSZA Sustainability at Red Sea Global
An influential ESG leader in Dubai, Samir Pathak is educated in sustainable development and environmental management, as well as a licensed professional engineer.
Samir has more than 25 years of experience in sustainability, ESG, climate change, circular economy, and natural capital stewardship within in supply chain, real estate, FMCG, petroleum, and consulting sectors.
In his current role, Samir is the Head of RSZA sustainability for Red Sea Global to enable the Red Sea Zone to be the leading internationally recognised regenerative destination.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
- Seneca Cottom, Alshaya Group joins Sustainability LIVE DubaiSustainability
- Genpact’s Deborah Dull joins Sustainability LIVE New YorkSupply Chain Sustainability
- MBL CSO Maryam Telmesani joins Sustainability LIVE DubaiSustainability
- How WPP Sets Rigorous Greenwashing Standards for AgenciesSustainability