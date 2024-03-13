Zero Emission Trucking Thanks To Nikola Hydrogen Fuel Cell
American transport company Nikola is another sustainable transport leader named after Nikola Tesla, the inventor of alternating current electricity. While global EV leader Tesla leads the electric car industry, Nikola’s offering lies in zero emission trucking.
The company designs and manufactures heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), and energy infrastructure solutions. Founded in 2015, the company is based in Arizona, US, with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona and manufacturing base in Coolidge, Arizona. One of Nikola’s focusses is driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refuelling ecosystem through its HGVs.
The Nikola hydrogen fuel cell HGV in statistics:
- 500 mile maximum range
- 20 min or less refuel time
- 536 continuous hp, 773 hp instantaneous power
- 0 tailpipe emissions
- Max speed 70 mph
- Total battery capacity (2 pack) 164kWh
- Powered by two 12v batteries
Sustainably powering the roads of the US
The latest company to partner with Nikola to drive sustainability in transport is IMC, the largest marine drayage company in the US.
“Nikola is proud to be at the forefront of sustainable transportation alongside IMC,” shares Steve Girsky, Nikola President and CEO.
“Their vision to transition their fleet to zero-emissions is a testament to their leadership in the drayage sector and sets a high standard for the industry. We’re honoured to be aligned with them as we all work to decarbonize the industry.”
IMC’s fleet of 50 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks will be on the roads by the end of 2024, in line with pending California regulations mandating that all new drayage trucks registered must be zero-emission vehicles. Nikola is playing a key part in the decarbonisation of IMC, and as a key player in hauling containers from ports to warehouses, also supporting the reduction of Scope 3 emissions for many US organisations.
“Our order for 50 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks signifies our commitment to innovation and sustainability in drayage operations,” says IMC CEO Joel Henry.
“We’re confident that these technology-advanced trucks will not only meet but exceed our expectations for enhanced efficiency and operational excellence.”
