Zero Emission Trucking Thanks To Nikola Hydrogen Fuel Cell

American transport company Nikola is another sustainable transport leader named after Nikola Tesla, the inventor of alternating current electricity. While global EV leader Tesla leads the electric car industry, Nikola’s offering lies in zero emission trucking.

The company designs and manufactures heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), and energy infrastructure solutions. Founded in 2015, the company is based in Arizona, US, with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona and manufacturing base in Coolidge, Arizona. One of Nikola’s focusses is driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refuelling ecosystem through its HGVs.

The Nikola hydrogen fuel cell HGV in statistics:

500 mile maximum range

20 min or less refuel time

536 continuous hp, 773 hp instantaneous power

0 tailpipe emissions

Max speed 70 mph

Total battery capacity (2 pack) 164kWh

Powered by two 12v batteries

Sustainably powering the roads of the US

The latest company to partner with Nikola to drive sustainability in transport is IMC, the largest marine drayage company in the US.

“Nikola is proud to be at the forefront of sustainable transportation alongside IMC,” shares Steve Girsky, Nikola President and CEO.

“Their vision to transition their fleet to zero-emissions is a testament to their leadership in the drayage sector and sets a high standard for the industry. We’re honoured to be aligned with them as we all work to decarbonize the industry.”