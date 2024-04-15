Top 100 Women 2024: Amy Brachio, EY - No. 4
- Industry - Consulting
- Revenue - US$49bn
- Employees - 400,000
- HQ Location - London, United Kingdom
- CEO - Carmine Di Sibio
Amy Brachio
Working in sustainability for more than 25 years, Amy Brachio is a champion of diversity, inclusion and belonging, and is well-versed in advising global companies on matters of interest to the Board and C-suite. As Global Vice Chair of Sustainability at EY, she leads the consultant’s sustainability and climate change agenda.
For me, sustainability is core to our employer value proposition and our ability to attract and retain talent in a competitive market, including our success in emphasising the importance of diversity and inclusivity on long-term planning and effectiveness Amy Brachio, Global Vice Chair of Sustainability, EY (Sustainability Magazine)
Working across EY, her expertise lies in the support of design and delivery of services to help EY clients achieve their sustainability agenda.
