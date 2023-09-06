Inspired PLC: a leader in energy cost & net-zero strategies

Inspired PLC are a leading technology-enabled service provider supporting corporate businesses to control energy costs and transition their journey to net-zero carbon.

Energy is a significant overhead and now a board-level concern for UK organisations. Inspired provides the expert insight and tailored advisory services to help businesses manage their costs, optimise energy consumption and reduce their carbon emissions.

Inspired also helps clients prove their net-zero and ESG credentials to their investors, customers and other stakeholders.

“We know that reaching net-zero is a massive challenge for any organisation, but with the right support and advice, businesses can achieve these goals in a commercially and operationally beneficial way,” says Alex Mackey, Account Director at Inspired PLC.

“Our purpose can be summarised as helping businesses manage their journey to net-zero and responding to the climate emergency whilst controlling their costs.

“Our solutions create clear and actionable long-term plans to help realise these goals.”

Corporate businesses face pressures from all sides. The energy crisis and the extreme prices we saw in 2022 serves as a timely reminder for businesses to invest in professional energy procurement. This activity remains a complex task requiring specialist expertise. The use of energy now carries added responsibility as well.