EY to be carbon neutral by the end of the year

Big Four member Ernst & Young (EY) has committed to carbon neutrality by the end of 2020.

The firm, one of the world’s largest professional services companies, will achieve this goal through both carbon reduction and offsetting programmes, striving toward its pre-existing commitment to sustainable growth and increased environmental stewardship.

Along with its internal endeavours, the firm also committed to assisting clients and associates with their own carbon reduction journeys through tech and innovation.

“Protecting the planet for future generations is an important issue for EY people and becoming carbon neutral this year is a real step forward on the EY sustainability journey,” said Carmine Di Sibio, Global Chairman and CEO at EY, in the company’s statement.

“As an organization that spans more than 150 countries, with varying views and ambitions on climate change, we recognize this is no easy feat. However, with over 284,000 EY people who are dedicated to our purpose of building a better working world, EY has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take immediate action to create sustainable, inclusive growth for generations to come.”

Steve Varley, EY’s Global Vice Chair – Sustainability-elect and EY UK Chairman, added:

“EY has the potential to become a world leader in sustainable business and becoming carbon neutral is an important step toward making that a reality. By supporting a culture of disruptive innovation, EY can find creative solutions that address global environmental challenges and drive growth that is truly sustainable.

“EY people are a driving force behind our focus on the environment and have sent a clear message that we must work together to build a more sustainable and better working world for EY clients and communities.”