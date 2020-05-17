Lego announces partnership with Ocean Heroes Bootcamp

Lego announced on Friday that it is teaming up with Ocean Heroes Bootcamp, a youth leadership program co-founded by award winning non-profits Lonely Whale, Captain Planet Foundation and Point Break Foundation. The partnership seeks to encourage younger generations to preserve oceans. The annual bootcamp will bring together over 300 young people from over 200 countries.

Dune Ives, Executive Director at Lonely Whale said: “We are pleased to have the LEGO Group onboard. A company that shares our values, LEGO Group cares deeply about creating a sustainable future and giving children the confidence and tools they need to succeed. Their expertise in creativity and using play to solve problems and generate ideas will inspire our passionate and dedicated ocean heroes.”

Mari-Louise Jonsson, Senior Director, Responsibility Engagement at the LEGO Group said the Group was honoured to be part of the Bootcamp and to work with its young Ocean Heroes:

“Children are passionate about protecting the environment and we believe we have a responsibility to help them. LEGO play is about equipping children with skills to tackle 21st century problems, and there is nothing more urgent than building a sustainable future.

The partnership is part of our Planet Promise – to have a positive impact on the world and society children will inherit. Engaging children around the issues which shape their future is key to fulfilling this promise.”