Smurfit Kappa reveals winners of the Better Planet Packaging Design Challenge

The Dublin-based packaging company, Smurfit Kappa, has announced the winners of its first Better Planet Packaging Design Challenge.

The competition featured two challenges: to develop an alternative for the plastic stretch wrap which is used around pallets and to develop a fully paper-based parcel with thermal protection for chocolates.

The firm received more than 300 applications to the competition, with a freelance product designer from Germany winning the first challenge.

Eric Haas submitted his net-like structure made from paper that was designed to secure pallet loads of varying shapes and sizes.

Smurfit Kappa selected the innovative design due to the net being both flexible and reusable.

“I loved the sustainability focus of the challenge. It was an iterative process of innovation and I was delighted to find out that my idea has won the top prize,” stated Haas.

“I’m excited about the potential that my submission has and am looking forward to seeing it being developed.”

SEE ALSO:

The second challenge was won by Kerstin Fischbacher, a student at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna.

Fischbacher designed a product made from paper pulp which is recyclable and biodegradable.

“This is very exciting for me and the first time that I have got confirmation that all the work and research I do in my spare time has the chance to really make a difference,” remarked Fischbacher.

The competition was established by the company to reduce the amount of non-recyclable waste created.

“We got a fantastic response to the competition which caught the imagination of a lot of very talented people both inside and outside the company,” commented Arco Berkenbosch, VP of Innovation and Development at Smurfit Kappa.

“Both Eric and Kerstin’s ideas stood out for the versatility and innovation they offered. We plan to cooperate with both innovators to develop their winning ideas further.”

“We are excited about taking each of them to the next level and adding them to our Better Planet Packaging product portfolio.”