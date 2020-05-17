IKEA used 60% renewable materials for products in 2018

IKEA, the Swedish furniture retailer, has released a sustainability report highlighting its progress across its value chain and franchise system.

The report, dubbed IKEA Sustainability Report FY18, reveals that 60% of the company’s product range is based on renewable materials, whilst 10% used recycled materials. IKEA aims to use 100% renewable and recycled materials by 2030.

The business has also increased its renewable energy projects, having installed 18,240 solar panels on an IKEA Industry production unit in Portugal – the panels can provide enough energy to power 2,700 homes.

“We know that sustainable living often is a luxury for the few. We want to use our impact and scale to reach the many people with inspiring and affordable choices within the limits of the planet,” stated Lena Pripp-Kovac, Head of Sustainability at Inter IKEA Group.

“We always think long term, innovating to ensure that our actions to meet people’s needs today do not compromise the ability of future generations to meet their needs,” Pripp-Kovac wrote in the report.

“This requires us to rethink and inspire changes in lifestyles and consumption and to transform our way of working – from linear to circular, from consuming to regenerating resources.”