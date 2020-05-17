24% of the UK willing to fund smart city solutions with tax

According to a recent study conducted by ATG Access, 24% of people in the UK would be happy to fund smart city solutions with their tax contributions.

From the 1,000 people questioned, 57% would be happy for tax to be use towards smart traffic lights.

44% of respondents would want the money to be spent on smarter signs that provide real-time traffic updates.

24% of people would be willing to fund smart barriers that help with incident management.

74% of those interested in smart cities believe solutions would help improve day-to-day issues, such as congestion.

“As our cities become more and more congested, it’s becoming increasingly clear that our current urban infrastructure is no longer fit for purpose and smart cities are a clear step forward,” stated Gavin Hepburn, Managing Director at ATG Access.

“However, despite the obvious benefits of the concept, there are still some issues to be circumnavigated if the UK smart city is to make the transition from far-flung concept to reality - with funding uncertainaties and costs a key issue.

“But what is apparent from our research is that people clearly see the benefits of a smart city. The solutions are available and in the most part, proven and tested, so it is time we begin to look for ways to help fund and support these types of projects that facilitate a safer and smarter future for our British cities.”