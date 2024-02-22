Allianz SAMEpath Dashboard Maps Net Zero Scenarios and Risks

One industry that is especially exposed to the impacts of climate change is insurance, with insurers having exposure through investments in fossil fuels and underwriting of natural risks.

That warning came from the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) in December.

It’s unsurprising then that Allianz – one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers – has launched a dashboard tool that allows insights into various pathways for achieving net zero.

The SAMEpath tool from Allianz Research provides insights on pathways required for more than 50 industries, charting the emission reductions and investments needed to achieve net zero commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

SAMEpath also looks at the energy mix and variations by region, country, and sector – thereby providing a useful comparison.

“The purpose of Allianz is that ‘We secure your future,’” said Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist at Allianz SE.

“We take that seriously and are supporting our stakeholders as best as possible in their efforts to achieve their Net Zero targets. SAMEpath is part of that commitment as it can form the basis for investment and underwriting decisions worldwide.”

