Allianz SAMEpath Dashboard Maps Net Zero Scenarios and Risks
One industry that is especially exposed to the impacts of climate change is insurance, with insurers having exposure through investments in fossil fuels and underwriting of natural risks.
That warning came from the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) in December.
It’s unsurprising then that Allianz – one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers – has launched a dashboard tool that allows insights into various pathways for achieving net zero.
The SAMEpath tool from Allianz Research provides insights on pathways required for more than 50 industries, charting the emission reductions and investments needed to achieve net zero commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement.
SAMEpath also looks at the energy mix and variations by region, country, and sector – thereby providing a useful comparison.
“The purpose of Allianz is that ‘We secure your future,’” said Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist at Allianz SE.
“We take that seriously and are supporting our stakeholders as best as possible in their efforts to achieve their Net Zero targets. SAMEpath is part of that commitment as it can form the basis for investment and underwriting decisions worldwide.”
Allianz SAMEpath Tool Examines Climate Scenarios and Risks
SAMEpath (which stands for Sector Assessment of Multiple Emissions pathways) examines different climate scenarios to inform stakeholders and the general public about potential transition risks.
The dashboard draws on existing climate scenario tools and enhances these findings with Allianz’s own calculations.
“After the Paris Agreement, the thinking was that the world needed a simple Google Maps-like tool to orient us on reducing greenhouse gases,” said Subran.
“Unfortunately, there is an almost unmanageable number of models and scenarios now. SAMEpath simplifies this into one tool that can inform users where we are, how we can reach Net Zero from here and do so given the situation.”
Users can conduct data searches to display data on requested variables. For example, a user could find the GHG emissions of the US in different scenarios up to 2050 and beyond.
“SAMEpath is a living tool,” said Subran. “It's open source, free and ready for integration into projects and provides a valuable outside-in perspective that can help to inform long-term business decisions and investments.”
Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, and integrates ecological and social criteria in investment decisions, helping it become a leader in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).