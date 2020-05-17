Oslo’s electric taxis to be charged using wireless technology

Electric taxis in Norway’s capital city will be charged using wireless technology following a partnership between the City of Oslo, Fortum, and Momentum Dynamics.

The companies will install charging plates in the ground and receivers in the vehicles. When taxis are parked over the plates, they can charge up to 75kW.

“We will install the wireless chargers at taxi stands, such as the one at the Oslo Central Station. Taxis will be able to drive up to the charger and a wireless charging session will automatically start,” states Annika Hoffner, Head of Fortum Charge and Drive.

“This allows the taxis to charge in a place where they would anyway be waiting for new customers. The difference is that they won’t be emitting exhaust while waiting, instead they will be receiving renewable energy to charge the taxi's battery.”

The project is the first of its kind in the world, and aims to make charging more efficient for the taxi industry.

“The future is electric, and it is already here, right now. Wireless charging is a potential game changer,” commented Sture Portvik, Electro Mobility Manager for the City of Oslo.

“From 2023 onward, all taxis in Oslo will be zero emission. Together with the taxi industry we will make sure that the shift is as user friendly and efficient as possible.”

“Oslo will always be at the front of innovation and we are delighted to join forces with two of the industry's most progressive players in this game-changing move to launch the world's most ambitious plan for wireless charging of a taxi fleet.”