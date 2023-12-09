Exclusive Sustainability Video: Olivier Woeffray, WEF

Olivier Woeffray's Sustainability LIVE keynote session provided valuable insights into the work of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its efforts to drive positive change in an ever-changing world. Woeffray emphasised the importance of collective intelligence, highlighting the complexity of global issues and the need for diverse stakeholders to come together.

From his position as Foresight, Strategy and Insights Lead, he described how WEF operates as a multi-stakeholder organisation, bringing together government representatives, businesses of all sizes, technology innovators, scientists, educators, and the next generation of leaders to tackle pressing global challenges. This approach not only generates collective intelligence but also enables stakeholders to influence and shape the agenda on critical issues, such as climate change and sustainability.

Woeffray also discussed the role of strategic intelligence in helping organisations make informed decisions. Woeffray introduced WEF's platform for strategic intelligence, which provides a 360-degree view of emerging issues, connects experts and initiatives, and offers customizable monitoring and reporting tools. This platform empowers businesses and other organisations to navigate the complexities of a rapidly changing world.

In response to questions from the audience, Woeffray acknowledged the ongoing challenge of greenwashing in sustainability efforts. He highlighted that sustainability's centrality in global discussions has raised awareness and put pressure on organisations to be more accountable and transparent. However, he acknowledged that there is still work to be done to ensure that organisations prioritise evidence-based solutions over marketing-driven initiatives.

The session underscored the importance of collective action and strategic intelligence in addressing global challenges and driving positive change in an uncertain world. It served as a call to action for organisations to embrace sustainability as a means to not only mitigate risks but also transform their operations for a better future.

