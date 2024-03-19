AstraZeneca Sustainability Report 2023 Reveals Progress

In its 9th annual sustainability report, healthcare business AstraZeneca reveals that it is on track to meet 25 of its 27 sustainability targets.

The 40-page report outlines its approach and progress towards targets in 2023.

In his introduction, CEO Pascal Soriot wrote: “With the healthcare sector responsible for around 5% of global emissions, we must significantly reduce our environmental footprint.

“At AstraZeneca, we’re driving deep decarbonisation across our value chain through our flagship Ambition Zero Carbon strategy.

“We’re investing US$1bn to reduce emissions from the lab to the patient and are integrating more circular approaches into the discovery, development and delivery of medicines with the latest digital technologies and innovation.”

Pascal also highlighted AstraZeneca’s AI-monitored tree planting programme: “We’re also restoring nature and supporting biodiversity through our AZ Forest programme, which expanded in 2023 to a US$400m initiative to plant and maintain 200 million trees by 2030.”