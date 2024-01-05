Businesses recognise the importance of sustainability leader
1. Janet Truncale
Job From: Vice Chair and Regional Managing Partner, Americas FSO at EY
Job To: Global Chair and CEO at EY
"EY is well positioned to help people, organisations and broader society face a complex and fast-changing, technologically transforming world with confidence”
As the newly elected Global Chair and CEO, Janet Truncale was praised by her peers Amy Brachio and Carmine Di Sibio upon announcement of the position. Di Sibio will hand over the reins to Truncale in July 2024, at which point she will be fully onboarded to lead the management consulting firm built in the UK and now with a global presence.
Truncale took to LinkedIn with excitement to say “I am absolutely honoured to have been chosen to lead EY—an organisation I’m proud to have been part of for more than 30 years. I am excited to build on the great legacy left by Carmine Di Sibio and continue to build a better working world.”
2. George Moubayed
Job From: Senior VP Enterprise Strategy Division at Caterpillar
Job To: Chief Sustainability and Strategy Officer at Caterpillar
Succeeding the previous Chief Sustainability Officer Lou Balmer-Millar, George Moubayed enters the role with the added oversight of Caterpillar’s overall strategy for decarbonised business. Moubayed was praised by the company’s Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby for showing his “breadth of enterprise perspective and experience in executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth”.
3. David Costa
Job From: EMEAL Head of Business Development at NTT DATA Europe & Latam
Job To: Chief Sustainability Business Officer at NTT DATA Inc
With more than 27 years as a professional in management consulting and IT, David Costa is now leaving NTT’s sustainability strategy and operations. Not only does he boast a creative mind and emotional intelligence, but he’s also worked with other firms like everis UK and Andersen Consulting.
4. Chris Bradshaw
Job From: Chief Marketing Officer at Bentley Systems
Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer at Bentley Systems
A strategic visionary, Bradshaw has more than 25 years of experience in scaling businesses and building successful firms on a global scale. This incorporates knowledge of design, engineering, construction, and operations software solutions.
5. Nicholas Moss
Job From: Managing Director of AGRI3 Fund
Job To: Head of Nature-Based Solutions at Nuveen (TIAA business)
Nick Moss, with over 15 years of experience in forestry, agriculture, and climate finance, has joined Nuveen as the Head of Nature-Based Solutions. Based in London, he leads strategies in farmland, forestry, and ecological restoration, focusing on reducing environmental impacts and restoring habitats, under the Natural Capital arm, reporting to Skye Macpherson
6. Nathalie Wallace
Job From: Global Head Sustainable Investment at Natixis Investment Managers
Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer at Edmond de Rothschild
Nathalie Wallace joined Edmond de Rothschild as Chief Sustainability Officer in November 2023, spearheading green initiatives in private banking and asset management. Her role focuses on advancing the investment house's strategic ESG policies, aligning with its commitment to socially impactful investments.
