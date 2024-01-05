Businesses recognise the importance of sustainability leader

1. Janet Truncale

Job From: Vice Chair and Regional Managing Partner, Americas FSO at EY

Job To: Global Chair and CEO at EY

"EY is well positioned to help people, organisations and broader society face a complex and fast-changing, technologically transforming world with confidence”

As the newly elected Global Chair and CEO, Janet Truncale was praised by her peers Amy Brachio and Carmine Di Sibio upon announcement of the position. Di Sibio will hand over the reins to Truncale in July 2024, at which point she will be fully onboarded to lead the management consulting firm built in the UK and now with a global presence.

Truncale took to LinkedIn with excitement to say “I am absolutely honoured to have been chosen to lead EY—an organisation I’m proud to have been part of for more than 30 years. I am excited to build on the great legacy left by Carmine Di Sibio and continue to build a better working world.”