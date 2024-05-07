Sustainability LIVE Dubai: One Week to Go

Those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will have the opportunity to hear from leading executives and influential leaders in the movement:

Panels to attend at Sustainability LIVE Dubai

The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum

Bringing together leading executives in supply chain and sustainability, those attending The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum will see panellists shed light on the importance of integrating sustainability practices into supply chain operations:

The Sustainability Strategies Forum

Bringing together leading executives in sustainability and strategy development, those attending The Sustainability Strategies Forum will be able to take part in an insightful discussion on sustainability strategies with:

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025

| QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025 Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025

| 19 March 2025 Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025

| 23 May 2025 Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June

| 4-5 June Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025

| BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025 NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand