Sustainability LIVE Dubai: One Week to Go

By Georgia Wilson
May 07, 2024
Sustainability LIVE Dubai
Just one more week to go until Sustainability LIVE Dubai, don’t miss out on your chance to attend the one-day virtual event

Returning in May 2024, Sustainability LIVE Dubai will bring together the biggest global businesses to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences. 

The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa

Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, the event connects like-minded peers and companies. 

Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Dubai on 14 May. Those attending the event will hear from DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.

Acclaimed keynote speakers and interactive high-energy panels will be centred around:

• Sustainability Strategy

• ESG

• Net Zero & Planet

• Supply Chain Sustainability

Meet our speakers

Those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will have the opportunity to hear from leading executives and influential leaders in the movement:

Panels to attend at Sustainability LIVE Dubai

The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum

Bringing together leading executives in supply chain and sustainability, those attending The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum will see panellists shed light on the importance of integrating sustainability practices into supply chain operations:

The Sustainability Strategies Forum

Bringing together leading executives in sustainability and strategy development, those attending The Sustainability Strategies Forum will be able to take part in an insightful discussion on sustainability strategies with:

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

