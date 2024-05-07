Sustainability LIVE Dubai: One Week to Go

Returning in May 2024, Sustainability LIVE Dubai will bring together the biggest global businesses to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa
Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, the event connects like-minded peers and companies.
Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Dubai on 14 May. Those attending the event will hear from DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.
Acclaimed keynote speakers and interactive high-energy panels will be centred around:
• Sustainability Strategy
• ESG
• Net Zero & Planet
• Supply Chain Sustainability
To get your tickets, click here.
Meet our speakers
Those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will have the opportunity to hear from leading executives and influential leaders in the movement:
- Florence Bulté, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group
- Alexander Haw, Director at Regenisense
- Ayla Bajwa, Senior Vice President of Sustainability at DP World
- Raji Hattar, former Chief Sustainability Officer at Aramex
- Dina Epifanova, Global Head of Sustainability at IFFCO Group
- Maryam Telmesani, Chair of Global Compact Networks Saudi Arabia and Chief Sustainability Officer at MBL
- Diana Sibanda, Group Head of Sustainability at CCBA
- Lina Osman, MD and Head of Sustainable Finance (West) at Standard Chartered
- Amr Kandil, MEA Director of Real Estate segment and New Energy Landscape at Schneider Electric
- Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group
- Shepherd Nkosi, Director of National Business Development at SLG
- Samir Pathak, Head of RSZA Sustainability at Red Sea Global
- Capucine Dourdin Jeunet, Director of Sustainability Business Division (MEA) at Schneider Electric
Panels to attend at Sustainability LIVE Dubai
The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum
Bringing together leading executives in supply chain and sustainability, those attending The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum will see panellists shed light on the importance of integrating sustainability practices into supply chain operations:
- Raji Hatter, former Chief Sustainability Officer at Aramex
- Dina Epifanova, Global Head of Sustainability at IFFCO Group
- Samir Pathak, RSZA Head of Sustainability at Red Sea Global
The Sustainability Strategies Forum
Bringing together leading executives in sustainability and strategy development, those attending The Sustainability Strategies Forum will be able to take part in an insightful discussion on sustainability strategies with:
- Lina Osman, Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance (West) at Standard Chartered
- Amr Kandil, Director of MEA New Energy Landscape, Real Estate & Smart Cities Segment at Schneider Electric
- Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand