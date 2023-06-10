Clean Air Day: The urgent need for air pollution solutions

Is this a stagnant status quo or could things be changing?

Evidence is signposting that things could be changing. Appetite and interest in climate technology is growing. According to Bloomberg, venture capital investment in climate tech reached a record US$70.1bn last year.

What’s more, an average of US$652bn flowed toward climate fixes globally in 2019 and 2020. Most went toward emissions reductions (US$586bn), some toward adaptation measures (US$49bn) and the balance (US$17bn) to both, according to the Climate Policy Initiative.

It’s why Growth Studio launched Breathable Cities in partnership with Impact on Urban Health. We’ve addressed the challenges that prevented the most innovative, exciting, scalable startups from seeing their deserved light of day, and designed a specialist investor-readiness programme dedicated to startups tackling air pollution in cities. We want to build on the brilliant work that is already happening in the UK, and supercharge it.

A combination of support, human urgency and economic realisation will help investors see the potential in clean air startups and clean air startups begin to unlock investment. That is, if they know how, when and where to engage investors.

5 Growth tips for environmentally-focused startups seeking investment

Always be fundraising - even when you’re not

Don't start fundraising when you start to need capital. Investors backing early-stage businesses are ultimately backing you – the founder. As such, you should always be building relationships (and lists of) Angels, Syndicates, VCs and investors. Keep in touch with updates, insights, and personalised titbits, so when you start to need investment, you’ve built rapport, they know your business, and it’s an easier ask.

Plan ahead

Be prepared to jump on any investment opportunity quickly; keep your data room updated, pitch decks fresh, and revenue and growth numbers on hand. Aim to give investors what they need quickly, and have everything they need for due diligence pre-prepared.

Keep in touch with the rejections

You’ll have been told “you’re too early for us” a million times, and sometimes you generally are. Keep in touch with the people who rejected you; circumstances change, so keep in touch with your rejections, and don't be afraid to re-engage with them.

Be focused on your outreach

Spend the time to work out which investors you should approach; making sure you align to their thesis, principles, culture, portfolio, and don’t waste their time (or yours). Take the time to make a personalised approach rather than a generic cold email (and if you can, try and engineer a warm intro from a portfolio founder).

Build your hit-list of investors, starting with your least-favourites first (make your mistakes with them and consider their feedback). Aim to be pitch-perfect by the time you’re pitching to the A list)

Consider alternative finance to keep you afloat

The government’s fantastic R&D Tax Credits scheme is frequently misunderstood and criminally underused; speak to a specialist and see if you can claim any money back from your product or IP development (you often can). Look for Innovate UK grants, non-equity accelerators, corporate venture schemes, and syndicates. Sometimes alternative funding is a quicker, easier process than traditional fundraising.

About Growth Studio

Growth Studio runs global accelerator programmes designed to help startups that protect and preserve the planet.

We partner with founders to jointly validate their solutions, gain market traction and raise investment for growth.

We believe that startups making the world a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable place to live will be the billion-dollar unicorns of tomorrow. We exist to make this help make this happen - and fast.