Exclusive Video: Kyra Whitten, Senior Vice President at Flex

Whitten begins by introducing Flex, to then discuss the key macro trends which are top of mind for sustainability leaders and practitioners.

She says: “We’re seeing a couple of things that are just increasing in prevalence. One is reporting and the rigour around reporting and in terms of how we manage data and how we disclose data across a myriad of frameworks.

“I would say the other thing we're seeing is just the demand from stakeholders for companies to be more sustainable, whether that's investors, customers or employees, and that's continuing to be something that companies have just have to do.”

Whitten continues to discuss the future of reporting, how businesses can understand and keep up with various new frameworks, and the tactics businesses can use to build and sustain momentum when reducing Scope 3 emissions, as well as many other pressing topics.

