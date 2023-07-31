Video
Sustainability

Exclusive Video: Kyra Whitten, Senior Vice President at Flex

By Lucy Buchholz
July 31, 2023
Kyra Whitten, Senior Vice President at Flex shares how businesses can future-proofing their sustainability goals at Sustainability LIVE New York

Sustainability Magazine, Feedspot’s number-one ESG magazine, hosts a number of in-person and virtual events throughout the year, welcoming the world’s most influential sustainability leaders to the stage to discuss some of today’s most pressing topics. 

On 19th April 2023, the first-ever Sustainability LIVE New York was held, where thousands of delegates tuned in virtually from across the globe. 

Future-proofing your sustainability strategy amid a rapidly shifting landscape

Broader calls to action, growing stakeholder interest, and dynamic reporting standards are rapidly transforming the sustainability landscape, urging companies to continuously evaluate and evolve their sustainability strategies, activities and skillsets.

In this fireside chat, Kyra Whitten, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and President, Flex Foundation at Flex, a US$26b global diversified manufacturer, will speak to key trends shaping the future of sustainability and actions organisations can take to balance driving progress toward their commitments today and fortifying their strategies for tomorrow.

Kyra Whitten, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and President, Flex Foundation at Flex during Sustainability LIVE New York

Whitten begins by introducing Flex, to then discuss the key macro trends which are top of mind for sustainability leaders and practitioners. 

She says: “We’re seeing a couple of things that are just increasing in prevalence. One is reporting and the rigour around reporting and in terms of how we manage data and how we disclose data across a myriad of frameworks. 

“I would say the other thing we're seeing is just the demand from stakeholders for companies to be more sustainable, whether that's investors, customers or employees, and that's continuing to be something that companies have just have to do.”

Whitten continues to discuss the future of reporting, how businesses can understand and keep up with various new frameworks, and the tactics businesses can use to build and sustain momentum when reducing Scope 3 emissions, as well as many other pressing topics.

Sustainability