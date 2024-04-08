Sustainability LIVE New York: Heather Herndon Wright, Vistra

With an impressive career of more than 40 years in supply chain and sustainability, Heather Herndon Wright is currently the Director of Supply Chain Diversity and Sustainability for the Vistra Corp.

In her role, Heather leads the strategy to increase inclusion and growth for diverse and small businesses across the supply chain, as well as overseeing the efforts to ensure Vistra suppliers have ESG policies that align with Vistra’s objectives.

Inducted into the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Hall of Fame, Heather is an influential leader in her field, specialising in supplier diversity, strategy, CSR, ESG and supply chains.

Heather is a graduate of the University of Texas (Austin) with a degree in Constitutional Law and the University of Texas (Dallas) with a degree in Government, Politics and Constitutional Law.

