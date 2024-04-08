Article
Sustainability LIVE New York: Heather Herndon Wright, Vistra

By Georgia Wilson
April 08, 2024
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in two months to bring to you Sustainability LIVE New York.

The ultimate virtual event connecting sustainability leaders in North America

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on 3-4 June, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

With an impressive career of more than 40 years in supply chain and sustainability, Heather Herndon Wright is currently the Director of Supply Chain Diversity and Sustainability for the Vistra Corp.

In her role, Heather leads the strategy to increase inclusion and growth for diverse and small businesses across the supply chain, as well as overseeing the efforts to ensure Vistra suppliers have ESG policies that align with Vistra’s objectives. 

Inducted into the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Hall of Fame, Heather is an influential leader in her field, specialising in supplier diversity, strategy, CSR, ESG and supply chains. 

Heather is a graduate of the University of Texas (Austin) with a degree in Constitutional Law and the University of Texas (Dallas) with a degree in Government, Politics and Constitutional Law. 

More to come in 2024

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

