Exclusive Video: Laura Lane, CSO at UPS

She opens the discussion by sharing: “We are a global logistic company delivering in 220 countries and territories, but in reality, our over half a million employees are about so much more. There are about making a difference in the world, whether it's delivering packages or showing up in communities and lending their time, their talent and their volunteer hours to shape the communities in which they themselves live and work.

“But there is also a rallying cry, to see the role that our company plays in the world in terms of being great stewards of the environment. So for us, when it comes to delivering what matters, it's all about making sure that we are not just delivering packages and goods in the world, we're delivering that good in the world.”

Throughout the discussion, Lane comments on sustainable partnerships, the implementation of electric vehicles, UPS’s sustainability commitments and so much more.

